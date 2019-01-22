Tommy Condon’s 20 Points Lead Balanced San Marcos Against Santa Ynez

Boys Basketball

Tommy Condon led a balanced scoring attack for the San Marcos boys basketball team in a 68-44 win at Santa Ynez in a Channel League game on Tuesday night.

Condon scored 20 points, Beau Allen and Isaiah Hicks each had 12 and Jeroe Bidlow added eight off the bench for the Royals (6-1 in league and 12-7 overall).

"Great balanced effort from the beginning," said coach Jelani Hicks. "We did a good job taking care of the ball and limiting their second chance points.

"A great effort defensively the whole game and executing our game plan."

The Royals play host to Dos Pueblos on Thursday night.