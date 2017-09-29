Tommy Schaeffer, Luis Mesino Have Big Plays in San Marcos Loss at Nordhoff

Football

Tommy Schaeffer had a big night running the football for San Marcos and Luis Mesino returned his third kickoff for a touchdown, but the Royals' passing game struggled in a 35-13 football loss at undefeated Nordhoff in Ojai on Friday night.

The host Rangers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recorded a big quarterback sack just before halftime. San Marcos tried a field goal but missed it.

Nordhoff jumped on the Royals for two touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Parker Johnson threw 14 yards to Brayden Rogers for the first touchdown, capping an 80-yard game-opening drive.

When San Marcos got the ball back, Korey Stevens of the Rangers picked off a pass and returned for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Royals responded with Schaeffer bolting through a hole on the left side for a 60-yard touchdown run. Schaeffer rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries.

San Marcos (1-5) threatened score a touchdown before intermission, but Nordhoff sophomore Chandler Pullen recorded a key sack to force the Royals to settle for a field-goal attempt, which they missed.

Nordhoff stretched its lead to 21-7 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Johnsen to Colby Stevens that was set up by a pair of runs by Rogers, who finished with 144 yards rushing on 22 carries.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mesino went 99 yards for a touchdown to put the Royals within seven at 21-14.

Nordhoff responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass on its first play from scrimmage. Johnsen hit Kuehn in stride on a fly pattern down the right sideline.

San Marcos was quickly back in Nordhoff territory, but Manny Bautista and Ethane Sunder upended Royal runners on successive plays to put an end to the drive.

Rogers’ running ate up valuable time on the Rangers’ ensuing possession before the hosts put the game away with its second pick-six on San Marcos’ next pass play — a 35-yard return by junior Nate Rhodes.

