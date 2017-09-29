Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Tommy Schaeffer, Luis Mesino Have Big Plays in San Marcos Loss at Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 29, 2017 | 11:44 p.m.

Tommy Schaeffer had a big night running the football for San Marcos and Luis Mesino returned his third kickoff for a touchdown, but the Royals' passing game struggled in a 35-13 football loss at undefeated Nordhoff in Ojai on Friday night.

The host Rangers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recorded a big quarterback sack just before halftime. San Marcos tried a field goal but missed it. 

Nordhoff jumped on the Royals for two touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Parker Johnson threw 14 yards to Brayden Rogers for the first touchdown, capping an 80-yard game-opening drive.

When San Marcos got the ball back, Korey Stevens of the Rangers picked off a pass and returned for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Royals responded with Schaeffer bolting through a hole on the left side for a 60-yard touchdown run. Schaeffer rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries.

San Marcos (1-5) threatened score a touchdown before intermission, but Nordhoff sophomore Chandler Pullen recorded a key sack to force the Royals to settle for a field-goal attempt, which they missed.

Nordhoff stretched its lead to 21-7 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Johnsen to Colby Stevens that was set up by a pair of runs by Rogers, who finished with 144 yards rushing on 22 carries.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mesino went 99 yards for a touchdown to put the Royals within seven at 21-14.

Nordhoff responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass on its first play from scrimmage. Johnsen hit Kuehn in stride on a fly pattern down the right sideline.

San Marcos was quickly back in Nordhoff territory, but Manny Bautista and Ethane Sunder upended Royal runners on successive plays to put an end to the drive.

Rogers’ running ate up valuable time on the Rangers’ ensuing possession before the hosts put the game away with its second pick-six on San Marcos’ next pass play — a 35-yard return by junior Nate Rhodes.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 