Toni Almqvist, 1945-2010

Posted on October 15, 2010 | 11:58 a.m.

Source: ANTON ALMQVIST

Toni Almqvist died Friday, October 8, 2010, after a short illness, at Sarah House, Santa Barbara, California.

Toni is survived by two sons, Anton and Edmond Almqvist, both from Santa Barbara; his first wife, Josie Miller, of Santa Barbara; his sister Yvonne Campbell, of Glenrothes, Scotland; and his companion of nearly nine years, M. Y. Mim, also of Santa Barbara.

He was born November 23, 1945 in the North of England, and raised in Aberdour, Scotland. He loved Scotland and the North of England, but the love of his sons always took him back to Santa Barbara. He studied Russian and Chinese at the University of Edinburgh. Toni, known for his natural ability and facility with languages, also spoke French, German, Swedish and Spanish.

He lived in Santa Barbara for more than 33 years. He worked for General Research Corporation, was Chief Financial Officer for an import/export business, and was Chief Auditor for a California hotel chain, before beginning in 2002 his eight years of caring for the disabled Mim.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sarah House who cared and loved Toni during his brief stay there. Special thanks to Dr. M. Greenwald for the special support, care and compassion he gave to Toni, and the staff at Visiting Nurse and Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2010 at 11am, in the garden at Sarah House. The family extends an invitation to all of Toni’s friends to share memories and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Toni’s name to Sarah House Hospice or Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center.