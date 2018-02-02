Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:00 pm | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Tonic Nightclub Closes in Downtown Santa Barbara

State Street bar and dance club may have been a victm of business downturn due to recent wildfire, flooding

After more than 12 years in business, Tonic Nightclub at 634 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara has closed its doors, a possible victim of the recent wildfires and flooding. Click to view larger
After more than 12 years in business, Tonic Nightclub at 634 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara has closed its doors, a possible victim of the recent wildfires and flooding. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 2, 2018 | 5:34 p.m.

After more than 12 years in business, Tonic Nightclub in downtown Santa Barbara is closed, an employee said Friday.

The approximately 6,500-square-foot venue and patio area at 634 State St. permanently shut its doors Jan. 28, said Joel Cummings, who has been a bartender and a promoter at Tonic for more than a year. 

“We had our schedule for the upcoming weekend, but they told us on Jan. 30 that we would be expecting our last paycheck, and it’s closing down for good under new ownership and management,” the 27-year-old Santa Barbara City College student said.

Lease signs have been posted on the front entrance, and Tonic’s signage remains on the front of the building. 

Tonic employed more than 30 people, Cummings said.

He said the loss of business during December's Thomas Fire and the aftermath of the Jan. 9 mudslides could have led to the restaurant closure, which could not immediately be confirmed.

“That was a big part of it,” he said. “After the terrible month financially (the Thomas Fire, mudslides and loss of business patrons), it is not a big surprise to the locals.”

He said slower than usual business was “noticeable during the fire because Tonic didn’t open at all for almost a month. After that, it slowed down on Friday nights, but the other nights were fine.”

Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce President Ken Oplinger said Tonic is not a member, and the business organization has not heard of a reason for the closure.

Yelpers indicate on the restaurant and business review site that Tonic is closed. 

Tonic is neighboring Blush Restaurant & Lounge, which shut its restaurant to become an events venue in 2017, and sits across the street from the vacant Macy's in Paseo Nuevo.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tonic Nighclub’s Yelp page indicates that the State Street bar and dance club is closed. Click to view larger
Tonic Nighclub’s Yelp page indicates that the State Street bar and dance club is closed. (Yelp)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 