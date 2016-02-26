Tony Award-Winning ‘Ragtime’ to Stop at The Granada During North American Tour

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing…and anything is possible. Ragtime returns to the road in an all-new touring production that Bloomberg News hails as “explosive, thrilling and nothing short of a masterpiece.” Santa Barbara will be swept away by this ravishing and relevant production March 29-30, 2016 at The Granada Theatre as part of the 2015-16 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

Winning Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Musical Score, this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical is a timeless celebration of life. The Hollywood Reporter declares that Ragtime is “one of the best musicals of recent decades.” Its celebrated score includes “Wheels of a Dream,” “Back to Before” and the title song, “Ragtime.”

Based on E.L. Doctorow's best-selling 1975 novel, Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Tony-nominated director and choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge will helm the production, with scenic design by Kevin Depinet, lighting design by Mike Baldassari and sound design by Craig Cassidy.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York, the stories of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician unfold, all three united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow.

Ragtime, E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel, won the National Book Critics Circle award and sold 4.5 million copies. It became a film in 1981 and a Broadway musical in 1998.

The original 1998 production ran on Broadway for 834 performances. A 2009 Broadway revival received rapturous reviews and is now on tour throughout North America, produced by Phoenix Entertainment.

Performances of Ragtime will take place at The Granada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30.

Tickets to Ragtime are on sale now, starting at $33, and are available online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, at The Granada Theatre box office or by calling 805.899.2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1.866.314.7687.

Theaterleague.com, BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to Ragtime and all of the shows in the 2015-16 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay over-inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Become a fan of Theater League on Facebook and Twitter.

The Broadway in Santa Barbara Series is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Hotel Group.

— Patrick Lewallen is the marketing communications manager for Theater League.