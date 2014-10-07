Tony Bennett Concert Canceled for Power Outage Rescheduled for Oct. 12

Tony Bennett’s Oct. 2 concert at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara was canceled due to a massive power outage that affected large areas of southern Santa Barbara County, UCSB Arts & Lectures announced.

Arts & Lectures has rescheduled the show for 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12.

Patrons who have purchased tickets to the concert can use their tickets for admission to the rescheduled show.

Patrons who cannot make the Oct. 12 performance should contact the ticket office from which they purchased their tickets by noon Thursday, Oct. 9 and talk to a representative between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the Arts & Lectures ticket office at 805.893.3535 or the Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222.

— Karna Hughes is a senior publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.