Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Tony Bennett Delivers — in Art and Song — for UCSB Arts & Lectures Education Fund

Guests turn out at Montecito Country Club for annual benefit that includes a unique watercolor of Rome

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | May 26, 2013 | 1:45 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

Legendary singer and 17-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett was the musical headliner for UCSB Arts & Lectures’ recent fundraising gala to support its arts education outreach programs. A sold-out crowd of nearly 250 guests enjoyed the sunset during the social hour at Montecito Country Club prior to dinner and the much-awaited concert.

The annual fundraiser also featured a live auction that was managed by Council for Arts & Lectures co-chairman Dan Burhnam and Eric Sonquist.

One item garnered a great deal of attention: an original watercolor of Rome signed by Bennett himself. Although Bennett is best known around the world as an entertainer, one of his first career ambitions was to be a painter. His early painting as a child growing up in Astoria, N.Y., developed into a lifelong passion for art, as well as music and performing. Some of his work is displayed at the Smithsonian, the National Portrait Gallery and the United Nations. He signs his work with his family name, Benedetto, and travels frequently to Italy to capture Italian landscapes in his artwork.

Miller McCune executive director Celesta Billeci opened the program before dinner and credited Lieff Wines for the Sauvignon Blanc and Auberge Road Cabernet, which everyone was enjoying. She described the extensive outreach and education programs that are made available to students from first grade to graduate school, including hands-on workshops for artists, master classes for musicians, classroom visits, and imaginative problem-solving and leadership workshops with innovative thinkers and students.

Auction bidding was lively. Packages included an Epiphone banjo signed by Steve Martin plus six box seats to Martin’s upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert, an Eastman cello signed by Yo-Yo Ma plus a meet and greet with the cellist at an upcoming recital, and a nine-day trip for two to Cuba.

UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang and his wife, Dilling, greeted many supporters, including Premier Sponsor Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Luci and Rich Janssen, Carla Hahn, Fla-de-Dahs, National Geographic Expeditions, Gretchen and Robert Lieff, S.R. Hogue & Company, LimoLink and Santa Barbara Frame Shop.

Donning a smart black hat was Lynda Weinman with her husband, Bruce Heavin, who represented Lynda.com, UCSB Arts & Lectures Corporate Season sponsor.

Event table sponsors included Marcy Carsey, Margo Cohen-Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, Brian Frederick, Irma and Morris Jurkowitz, Susan McMillan and Tom Kenny, Sara Miller McCune, Nina and Eric Phillips, Stephanie and Jim Sokolove, Frederic Steck, and Anne and Michael Towbes.

Other UCSB Arts & Lectures benefactors in the audience included Noelle and Dick Wolf, Nancy and Larry Koppelman, Connie Frank and Evan Thompson, Judith Hopkinson, Betty Stephens, Susan and Duncan Mellinchamp, Eric and Nina Phillips, and Annette and Richard Caleel. Sage Publications and the Orfalea Foundation were Corporate Education and Outreach Sponsor and Community Partner Sponsor, respectively.

Applause erupted when Bennett strolled on to the blue-draped stage with his quartet, which included bassist Marshall Wood, guitarist Gray Sargent, drummer Harold Jones, and pianist and music director Lee Musiker.

“Rosemary Clooney and I were the first American Idols,” Bennett quipped. “In 1949, Pearl Bailey recognized our talent and asked us to open for her in Greenwich Village. She had invited Bob Hope to the show. After that Hope decided to take us on the road with him, which exposed us to millions of listeners.”

Bennett performed a long and varied set of songs, including standards such as “Sing You Sinners,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Funds raised at the gala support the Campaign for Arts & Lectures, which has a goal of $20 million to support programs and to build a permanent endowment to secure the future of UCSB Arts & Lectures. Click here for more information, or call 805.893.2174.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow her on Twitter: @NoozhawkSociety and connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Pinterest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 