Tony Chez, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1940-2016

Posted on October 14, 2016 | 9:47 p.m.

Source: Chez Family

Robert Anthony Chez “Tony” beloved father, grandfather and friend died peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 10, 2016, at the age of 75. He died from complications of multiple sclerosis.

He is survived by his three children Douglas, Scott and Stacy, and seven grandchildren Timothy, Michael, Shelley, Nathan, Jacob, Callissa and Abigail.

Tony was born in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 21, 1940, to Robert and Jean Chez. Tony lived life to the fullest, was loved for his magnetic personality, and always displayed a positive attitude, even during difficult times of life.

He learned early on that life was fleeting, so should be cherished. At age 7, Tony battled a fatal kidney disease but was the first patient to take a new, exploratory treatment that saved his life and cured his illness.

Tony’s parents both died during his childhood so he was raised by a difficult stepmother. At age 17, Tony was in a near fatal car accident, was in a coma, broke his neck, yet he survived and thrived.

Tony battled multiple sclerosis for over 25 years. He always triumphed over any obstacle that came his way with a smile on his face and a helping hand for others.

Tony graduated from San Rafael Military Academy, located in California in 1959. He was the quarterback for the SRMA football team. After high school, he attended the University of Oregon — “Go Ducks” — for a year before joining the Navy where he was assigned to communications.

His true passion throughout his life were radio and television commercial voice-overs and announcing sporting events. Tony was known for his “Golden Voice.”

Tony was restless, always embarking on new career challenges. He worked as a salesman and sales manager for many private companies. In radio, he was sales manager for K-102 in El Paso, Texas, and helped startup KTEX FM 100 Country in the Rio Grande Valley.

He also built his own successful advertising agency in Harlingen, Texas. In Elwood, Indiana, he was part owner and operator of WBST radio. In Santa Barbara, he was sales manager for KZBN owned by famous comedian, Bob Newhart. Tony also announced Santa Barbara City College football games and Westmont College basketball games.

He was on the board of the

and the Santa Barbara Harbor Festival Committee for several years. He volunteered his time and golden voice for many charitable events throughout his lifetime.

Tony was a devout Christian and was a beloved member of Unity Church of Santa Barbara and the Unity Church of North Houston. He built strong, loving relationships with members in both congregations that lasted until his death.

Tony loved many sports and was a walking dictionary about athletes and their careers.

Tony battled progressive multiple sclerosis for over 25 years, proudly lived independently and positively even though his health slowly declined.

Tony is truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of Tony life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Unity Church of Cypress, Texas.

— Chez Family.