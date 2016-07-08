Tony Cravello of Santa Maria, 1941-2016

Posted on July 8, 2016 | 7:35 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Philanthropist, card game speculator, foodie and world traveler Tony Cravello died Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Tony was born July 18, 1941, in Glendale, Calif. He graduated from Glendale High School June 15, 1960.

He yearned for sun, beach fun and good food, which led him to Santa Barbara, where he worked and managed restaurants.

He lived out one of his earliest dreams when he opened his own restaurant, The Original BBQ Market. He had a lifelong love affair with barbecued cuisine.

Tony’s drive for success, ambition and love of serving people finally drew him to the insurance industry, where he provided services in Santa Barbara for several years.

In 1983, he decided to spread his wings and relocated to Santa Maria near the heart of the Central California Coast.

He was a natural in the industry and took many awards and honors over the years. His love for his chosen career path was evident when he hosted a radio show informing people on all facets of health insurance, so that it was simple and easy to understand.

He never intended to retire because he loved going to work and seeing his clients.

Tony loved golfing, travel, cinema and dining at Pismo Beach while overlooking the bay.

He loved the Chumash Casino, especially sitting at the card tables with his canine partner, Casino, while playing cards and chatting with friends. The Chumash Casino was a favorite venue, where he pulled slots, played Caribbean stud, enjoyed fine dining, attending concerts and would stay overnight in the hotel as his second home.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Chantal Cravello, and Son, Tony Jr. Cravello.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Spartaco and Jeanette Cravello.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.