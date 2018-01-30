Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Tony Garcia Ignites San Marcos Attack in Win Over Dos Pueblos

Tony Garcia of San Marcos (6) knocks the ball past Dos Pueblos defender Lucas Eilbacher to score a goal during the Royals' Channel League win.
Tony Garcia of San Marcos (6) knocks the ball past Dos Pueblos defender Lucas Eilbacher to score a goal during the Royals’ Channel League win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2018 | 10:26 p.m.

Tony Garcia took charge in Tuesday's boys soccer rivalry game with Dos Pueblos, scoring two goals and assisting on another in a 4-0 San Marcos victory in a Channel League game.

Garcia ripped a left-footed rocket into the side netting for a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. 

Owen Bates made it 2-0 in the 41st minute, finishing a corner kick from Garcia.

Garcia scored his second goal in the 54th minute off an Oscar Perez assist for a 3-0 lead.

Dos Pueblos came close to scoring but its shot went wide.

"We were lucky not to concede a goal on that play and we were able to get the third goal," said San Marcos coach  Daniel Torres.

Aaron Contreras scored on a backheel for the Royals' fourth goal, with Perez getting the assist.

"Overall, I was happy with the performance from the boys in a scrappy game," Torres said. "Sometimes it's OK to get a little dirty to get a win. Our backline was superb."

Bryce Tomlinson posted the shutout in goal.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Aaron Contreras of San Marcos slips a shot past the Dos Pueblos goalkeeper for the Royals' fourth goal.
Aaron Contreras of San Marcos slips a shot past the Dos Pueblos goalkeeper for the Royals’ fourth goal. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
