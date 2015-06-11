Tony Rodriguez Joins Berkshire Hathaway’s Santa Barbara Office as Realtor

Tony Rodriguez has joined Berkshire Hathaway as a Realtor and sales associate.

He will be working out of the real estate company’s Santa Barbara office.

A familiar face in South Coast real estate professional circles, Rodriguez is a longtime principal of Cloudview Appraisals Inc. serving Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. With his 15 years of real estate appraising knowledge and experience in the highly competitive South Coast housing market, he has an advantage in negotiating pricing and terms on behalf of his clients.

“I’m excited about sharing my expertise with clients and helping them find the home of their dreams,” Rodriguez said. “Berkshire Hathaway is a great place to do just that.”

Formally known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Berkshire Hathaway offers escrow, title, insurance, relocation services, home warranties and home financing in addition to buying and selling properties. The company is based in San Diego and is active in all of Southern California.

Rodriguez may be reached at 805.901.0425 or by email at [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Berkshire Hathaway.