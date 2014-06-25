Tony Rodriguez of Carpinteria, 1934-2014

Posted on June 25, 2014 | 11:59 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Tony Benjamin Rodriguez of Carpinteria died June 22, 2014.

Born April 16, 1934, he was the son to Tony and Ramona, husband to Eloise, who preceded him in death, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a proud Marine.

Born and raised in Carpinteria, Tony grew up with his brothers, Larry and Raymond (Tiny).

After two years of Ventura City College, Tony joined the Marines, serving four years.

He met his beloved wife, Eloise. During their 50 years of marriage, they had seven children — two boys, Tony Jr. and John, who proceeded him, Joseph (Sharon), Laura (Paul Valencia), Rita (Sean Patterson), Tonia (Richard Geise) and Richard (Mari-Ann) — 13 grandchildren and two great­-grandchildren.

Tony, a gentleman with a warm smile, wonderful personality, positive attitude and great influence, will be greatly missed by all whose lives he's touched.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 30 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery.