Tony Vallejo to Explore Campaign for Goleta City Council

Tony Vallejo, board chairman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday announced he will be exploring a campaign in the fall for Goleta City Council. Vallejo ends his year-long tenure as chamber chairman this week.

“I’ve had an incredible year working to represent businesses in Goleta through the Chamber of Commerce,” Vallejo said. “Now that my term as chairman is ending, I want to look for a way to continue serving my community.

“The City Council is a logical next step in service and, over the next few months, I will be exploring the idea of running in November’s election.”

Vallejo plans to file the appropriate paperwork with the Secretary of State to open an campaign bank account. He will be meeting with community leaders and building support for a potential run. An official announcement will likely come this summer.