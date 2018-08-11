Sunday, August 12 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Tools for School’ Provides Backpacks, School Supplies to 420 Local Children in Need

Santa Barbara Housing Authority center of community effort to help families get school year started right

Donations from the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, the nonprofit Second Story Associates and a local branch of Union Bank provided free school supplies to more than 400 low-income students in the Santa Barbara community on Saturday. (Brooke Holland/ Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 11, 2018 | 5:32 p.m.

Organized by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the nonprofit Second Story Associates, the fifth “Tools for School” event provided backpacks and school supplies to about 420 families in need and their children in kindergarten through high school.

The cost of school supplies can quickly soar for Santa Barbara resident Diana Cuevas, a mother of four children, ranging in age from 14 to 9.

Standing inside the Housing Authority’s community center on Laguna Street on Saturday morning, Cuevas’ children — Emily, 14, Mike, 13, Gage, 12, and Angel, 9 — gripped new backpacks stuffed with glue, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, pens, pencils and other supplies.

“It’s a lot of help,” Cuevas said of the annual back-to-school distribution. “It’s an advantage economically to save this money that we would have to spend on backpacks and school kits. Thank you to everyone involved.”

The interview with Cuevas was translated into English by a volunteer at the event.

Second Story Associates also partnered with First 5 Santa Barbara County to expand “Tools for School” to include children under 5 on the South Coast, and provide preschool education resources and information.

For about two hours, eligible families and their children visited the Presidio Springs Community Center to collect their supplies.

“It’s one of the best events — seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, that’s why we do this,” Rob Fredericks, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority, told Noozhawk.

The Housing Authority wants families and their kids to begin the school year with everything they need to excel, he said.

Among the new school supplies distributed by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, the nonprofit Second Story Associates and a local branch of Union Bank were backpacks, glue, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, pens and pencils. (Brooke Holland/ Noozhawk photo)

“Having a good foundation in school leads to better success in life,” he added. “For the last several years, we have had a focus on helping youth achieve success in school.”

Saturday also served as a community resource fair at which parents could sign up for services such as the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, Cal-SOAP, the City of Santa Barbara, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Cox Communications, Santa Barbara Public Library, Partners in Education, Lions Clubs International, AHA!, Santa Barbara City College Promise, SEE International, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Ethnic Studies Now Coalition.

“We don’t just give away the school supplies,” Fredericks said. “We have the organizations here to get the families connected with the services that they might need throughout the school year.”

“Tools for School” also depends on community support and donations from the local branch of Union Bank. The bank began providing contributions five years ago.

“We are happy to work with the Housing Authority, and they do an incredible job,” said Randy Weiss, the bank’s vice president of community relations. “This is a community at its best.”

In addition to donations, more than 10 Housing Authority staff spent their time volunteering at the event alongside community members who helped hand out educational items and manage the pedestrian flow.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

