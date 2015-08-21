Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:33 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Tools For School Event Helps Low-Income Families Prepare for Back-to-School

A local student shops for a new back-to-school backpack courtesy of Tools for School, hosted by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and theiraffiliate, 2nd Story Associates. Click to view larger
A local student shops for a new back-to-school backpack courtesy of Tools for School, hosted by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and theiraffiliate, 2nd Story Associates. (Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara photo)
By Flannery Hill for Housing Authority of Santa Barbara | August 21, 2015 | 9:35 a.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and their nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, hosted their third Tools for School event this past Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Presidio Springs Community Room. 

Tools for School means backpacks and back-to-school supplies for over 300 school-age children to help ensure that local low-income youth have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students.

Funding to purchase the backpacks and supplies was provided through a generous sponsorship by Union Bank as well as donations from Ross Dress for Less in Goleta. Each participating family member, ages 5 through 18, chose from a range of age-appropriate backpacks and back-to-school supplies.

“The Housing Authority and 2nd Story are very grateful to Union Bank for its generous contribution and partnering with us in meeting this need and making a real difference in the lives of these children,” said Rob Fredericks, Housing Authority deputy executive director/CAO and president of 2nd Story Associates.

Tools for School is part of the Housing Authority’s Growth, Readiness and Development initiative, which is aimed at encouraging academic success and high school graduation among low-income youth through a variety of collaborations and programming. 

The event is designed to not only assist families in preparing their children for school but also expose them to the Housing Authority’s youth enrichment programs and other opportunities and resources through local agencies.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 