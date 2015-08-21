Tools For School Event Helps Low-Income Families Prepare for Back-to-School

Advice

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and their nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, hosted their third Tools for School event this past Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Presidio Springs Community Room.

Tools for School means backpacks and back-to-school supplies for over 300 school-age children to help ensure that local low-income youth have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students.

Funding to purchase the backpacks and supplies was provided through a generous sponsorship by Union Bank as well as donations from Ross Dress for Less in Goleta. Each participating family member, ages 5 through 18, chose from a range of age-appropriate backpacks and back-to-school supplies.

“The Housing Authority and 2nd Story are very grateful to Union Bank for its generous contribution and partnering with us in meeting this need and making a real difference in the lives of these children,” said Rob Fredericks, Housing Authority deputy executive director/CAO and president of 2nd Story Associates.

Tools for School is part of the Housing Authority’s Growth, Readiness and Development initiative, which is aimed at encouraging academic success and high school graduation among low-income youth through a variety of collaborations and programming.

The event is designed to not only assist families in preparing their children for school but also expose them to the Housing Authority’s youth enrichment programs and other opportunities and resources through local agencies.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.