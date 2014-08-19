‘Tools for School’ Provides Backpacks, Supplies for 300 Students in Need

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, hosted their second “Tools for School” event last Saturday at the Presidio Springs Community Room.

The event provided backpacks and back-to-school supplies for more than 300 school-age children to help ensure that local low-income youth have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students.

Funding to purchase the backpacks and supplies was provided through a generous sponsorship by Union Bank, as well as donations from Santa Barbara Fit Body Boot Camp. For each participating family, all family members ages 5 through 18 chose from a range of age-appropriate backpacks and back-to-school supplies.

“Tools for School” is now part of the Housing Authority’s new Growth, Readiness and Development (GRAD) initiative, which aims to encourage academic success and high school graduation among public housing youth through a variety of collaborations and programming.

While the event was designed to assist families in preparing their children for school, it also helped families discover the Housing Authority’s youth enrichment programs and other local resources for youth and families.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.