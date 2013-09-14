New Children’s Book Coins a Tale about How the Tooth Fairy Came to Be

Award-winning director-writer Ken Berris' story provides lessons of friendship, courage and hope in the Land of the Tooth Fairy

When you lost a tooth as a child, your parents might have told you that the Tooth Fairy would come that night to get your tooth. Whether this made you happy or made you scared, the mention of the Tooth Fairy usually meant you were going to get some money out of the exchange.

Santa Barbara local Ken Berris says his children asked a lot of questions about the Tooth Fairy. Where did the money come from? Why did the Tooth Fairy need teeth?

While there are elves making toys for Santa Claus, there are no recorded stories of the origins and workings of the Tooth Fairy.

"The Tooth Fairy is world-renowned, but there were no answers to certain questions about how she works," Berris told Noozhawk.

After years of telling stories to his children about the Tooth Fairy to answer these important questions about her, Berris came up with an origin story called Land of the Tooth Fairy. The tale follows the adventures of the Tooth Fairy, a boy, and creatures from the Tooth Fairy's home, a tooth-shaped planet called "Bicuspia."

With this family-friendly tale, Berris says, children will learn lessons about friendship, courage and hope.

An award-winning director, screenwriter and producer, Berris has written for many kid-oriented projects. This is his first children's book.

"There's no one story that linked everything (about the Tooth Fairy)] together," he said. "I think we've got a peg on a unique story."

Because of his experience in running ad agencies, Berris used Kickstarter to launch his project, but was unable to meet the deadline to raise the needed funding for big tasks, including art delivery, writing, publishing and production. Supporters of the project get certain rewards according to the amount that is donated. Rewards include copies of the new book, having a character named for you, and getting special thanks in the beginning of the book.

While the project is a unique and family-oriented business venture that could lead to a lucrative franchise, Berris is bringing to life the stories that brought wonder and excitement to his own children, which in its own right, is an exciting opportunity.

