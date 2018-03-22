ToothHero App Offers Kids Power to Fight Decay

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month with the launch of the ToothHero app, a game designed to help kids fight plaque.

Parents can bring their children to Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to learn about the importance of good oral hygiene, and receive a free ToothHero app.

Families attending the ToothHero event will watch a play about oral health and receive a free dinner, Also, one lucky child will win a new bicycle.

The free apps and the event are sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and Frances & Benjamin Benenson Foundation Inc.

Tooth decay is the “single most common chronic disease of childhood,” according to the America Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Despite this, the perception persists that oral health is somehow less important than and separate from general health.

The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research reports 42 percent of children ages 2-11 have had cavities in their primary teeth.

These can be due to poor dental care, such as not brushing their teeth enough; poor nutrition; or consuming food or drinks that have high sugar content.

“Good oral health is very important because it keeps the rest of your body healthy. It is impossible to have a healthy body without good oral health,” said Dr. Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

SBNC also will partner with Community Action Commission to educate families throughout February on the importance of oral health.

SBNC is an independent, nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to providing comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay.

SBNC includes two dental clinics and four medical clinics, and offers behavioral health services that serve some 21,000 people in the community.

— Angelina Macias for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.