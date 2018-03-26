Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Top Architectural Design Projects on Display

By Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture | March 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

An exhibit featuring the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ annual juried Design Awards Program will run March 25-June 1 in the Channing Peake Gallery at the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., the Santa Barbara Office of Arts and Culture has announced.

“The entries in this year’s Design Awards Program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our community,” said Keith Rivera, president of the AIA chapter.

Entries were submitted in seven categories: Small Projects, Unbuilt, Interior Architecture, Residential, Commercial, Mixed Use and Multi Family, Historic Preservation/Renovation, and Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage projects.

Of the 60 submitted designs, the judges awarded three projects with merit designation and two with honorable mentions.

Presentations by award winners will be held 5:30-7 p.m. on First Thursday, April 5, at the Channing Peake Gallery.

The 2017 Design Awards submissions will be exhibited alongside the Santa Barbara Conservancy's whimsical and romantic illustrations from the coloring book Coloring Santa Barbara.

Twelve illustrations from Coloring Santa Barbara, enlarged and colored by the original artists, will be on display in the Channing Peake Gallery in the county Administration Building.

The illustrations have been enlarged to 24x33 inches. Each of the architects, designers and landscape architects who contributed to the coloring book will add color to their images, using the media of their choice.

Following its run in Santa Barbara, the design awards exhibit will move to Santa Maria from June through November at the Betteravia Gallery in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Building, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

Merit winners:

DMHA Architecture + Interiors — Architectural Heritage for 1100 Santa Barbara St.
Ferguson-Ettinger Architects — Residential for Teahouse
Thomas Bollay Associates — Architectural Heritage for Casa del Arroz
 
Honorable mentions:
Blackbird Architects — Commercial, Mixed Use and Multi Family for Live Oak Bathhouse
AB Design Studio — Commercial, Mixed Use and Multi Family for MOXI Wolf Museum

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.

 

