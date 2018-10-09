Top Award Shows Goleta Bike Path Project on Right Track

The Hollister Class I Bike Path/Multi-Purpose Path has received the Bikeways and Trails Project of the Year Award, presented by the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The honor recognizes a project that has improved or implemented a bikeway and/or multi-use trail (pedestrians and bicycles) to increase and promote community connectivity and encourage non-motorized transportation.

This is the second award the Goleta project has received. Earlier this year, it was named Santa Barbara County Project of the Year by the Santa Barbara-Ventura Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

"We are thrilled that the Hollister Class I Bike Path continues to be recognized for increasing both safety and circulation in west Goleta" said Mayor Paula Perotte.

"I frequently see children, commuters and recreational bikers benefitting from this new, attractive project. I am proud of the hard work city staff put into making this transportation alternative such a success," she said.

The 14-foot-wide concrete path along Hollister Avenue from Pacific Oaks Road to Ellwood Elementary School makes travel to and from the school more accessible for students living in the area.

The path, which also serves UCSB students, recreational riders and commuters, promotes active and sustainable transportation.

Learn more about the Hollister Class I Bike Path/Multi-Purpose Path at http://tinyurl.com/HollisterClassI.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.