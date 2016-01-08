Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Top Chefs to Craft Mouth Watering Meals During Santa Ynez Restaurant Week

By Heather Clark for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley | January 8, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

January might just be the tastiest time of year to visit the Santa Ynez Valley. All year long, this under-the-radar wine country destination is know for its farm-to-table fare, Scandinavian sweets and cowboy cuisine.

For seven deliciously tempting days in January, visitors can snag a table at the region’s most raved-about restaurants and enjoy a three-course meal for the appetizing price of $20.16. 

Back for its sixth year, the 2016 Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week spanning Jan. 24-30, is a foodie’s feast not to be missed, pairing the Valley’s bounty with outstanding wines and innovative local chefs for this much-anticipated ​week-long celebration.

Nearly two dozen restaurants throughout the Valley — from the region’s up-and-coming establishments to long-time favorites — will offer special three-course menus to gourmands nightly throughout the week.

“Restaurant Week is the Santa Ynez Valley’s once-a-year homage to all things food and wine and is the perfect reason to visit our six wonderfully diverse and unique communities,” said Shelby Sim, executive director of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Eating great food is just one of the many reasons to visit, and visitors can also explore the wineries, shops, back roads and charming communities that make up this casual yet sophisticated wine region.”

As an added feature to this year’s promotion, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries will be offering wine and cheese pairings for $20.16, and special lodging deals are available at numerous hotel throughout the Valley. 

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week menus do not include tax, tip or beverages, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

For the latest updates on Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, including menus and dining hours, visit dinesyv.com.

 

For more information, including a complete listing of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and events, go to VisitSYV.com.

Heather Clark is a publicist representing Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

