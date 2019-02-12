Pixel Tracker

Top Employees Recognized at Santa Maria Police Annual Awards

Officer Seann Woessner, Senior Dispatcher Laura Brannon, Support Services Technician Jane Teh and Community Services Unit members among ceremony's honorees

Santa Maria police awards Click to view larger
Police Chief Phil Hansen is flanked by Dispatcher of the Year Laura Brannon and Officer of the Year Seann Woessner after the Santa Maria Police Deparment’s annual awards Tuesday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 12, 2019 | 5:19 p.m.

An officer who made a big impact in a short time and a longtime dispatcher with two key roles for the future of the Santa Maria Police Department were among those honored Tuesday morning at the agency’s annual awards ceremony.

The breakfast event at the Santa Maria Radisson Hotel was hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Police Department with several business and community members in attendance along with police department’s staff.

"These awards are representative of what's happening on a daily basis in our department," Police Chief Phil Hansen said.

Officer Seann Woessner received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award while Laura Brannon earned the Dispatcher of the Year Award.

The Distinguished Team Award was presented to the Community Services Unit, while the Support Employee of the Year Award went to Jane Teh, for her work in the Detectives Bureau.

After 11 years with the Bakersfield Police Department, Woessner joined the Santa Maria force in late 2017, but has already made his mark.

The police chief praised the officer for investigations that led to arrests for serious and violent crimes, and noted Woessner has quickly learned about repeat offenders, getting information that often leads to additional solved crimes. 

“His work ethic is perhaps his most valuable asset,” Hansen said. “He’s an officer who clearly loves his job, takes pride in his work and has fun doing it. In his short tenure he has represented the Santa Maria Police Department in an exceptional manner.”

Brannon, a senior dispatcher who began working for the agency in 2001, is one of two dispatchers assigned to the new computer-aided dispatching project that will integrate dispatch, records and radio communications.

She also is working to prepare the Santa Maria system for the addition of Guadalupe police and fire dispatching services.

“This assignment alone is complicated,” Hansen said. “Although her workload is complicated and time consuming she consistently produces positive results and displays an upbeat attitude. She represents our department as a true professional and is highly deserving of this award.”

Teh, who could not attend the awards ceremony, was praised for performing several tasks with the Detectives Bureau including learning to use technology to assist in investigations.

“Our recipient has been given a unique set of responsibilities that are often last minute and time sensitive,” Hansen said, adding that Teh can efficiently sift through large quantities of information and relays that data succinctly to detectives.

Santa Maria police awards Click to view larger
The Santa Maria Police Department Community Service Unit won the Distinguished Team Award during a ceremony Tuesday morning.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Distinguished Team Award went to the Community Services Unit, led by Sgt. Eligio Lara, and spotlighted beat coordinators, school resource officers and police services technicians for working together despite their different roles.

Hansen called beat coordinators “jacks of all trades” for working with homeless community members, neighborhood conflicts, Alcoholic Beverage Control violations, and human-trafficking concerns regarding massage parlors.

Police services technicians, or the agency’s unsung heroes, assist with criminal investigations and help with community events, Hansen said.

“They excelled in their individual and collective assignments, while lending crucial support to patrol operations and other departmental units whenever the need arose,” Hansen said.

During the ceremony, the chief also presented a certificate of commendation to CSU Officer Monique Sandoval for coming up with the idea of hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event, which drew 700 participants.

Sgt. Nathan Totorica and now-retired Cpl. Robert Prescott received the Lifesaving Award for their efforts to revive a baby who was not breathing. The infant was transported to the hospital and treated for a pre-existing medical condition. 

Although the baby died two weeks later, the officers’ efforts gave the family two more weeks with the child, Hansen said.

Totorica also was recognized with the Guardian of the Flame Award for his role in supporting Special Olympics by leading the Northern Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising effort.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

