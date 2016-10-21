Top Four Seeds Reach Semifinals at Tournament of Champions

Girls Volleyball

CIF-Southern Section Division 2 top-ranked Ventura will get a shot at Archbishop Mitty in one semifinal match Saturday at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The Cougars take on Mitty, the No. 2 team in the nation by MaxPreps, at 10:45 a.m. at the Santa Barbara High Gym. The other semifinal pits Torrey Pines against Mira Costa. The winners play for the championship at 6 p.m.

Ventura swept Great Oak and beat La Costa Canyon in four sets on Friday. Mitty rolled past Santa Barbara and Vista Murrieta in three sets.

Second-seeded Torrey Pines topped Newport Harbor and Turlock-Pitman, while Mira Costa beat Westview of San Diego and Corona del Mar.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos each lost their two matches on Friday and will square off at 10:45 a.m. at San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.