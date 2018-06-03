Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Caryl Churchill’s ‘Top Girls’ Opens at UCSB

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 8, 2013 | 8:19 a.m.

Starting this Friday and running through Saturday, Nov. 16, the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present a new production of Caryl Churchill's Top Girls, directed by Anne Torsiglieri and starring Dani Hernandez and Mariah Goolsby, with a supporting cast of talented students.

The main character of Top Girls — whether you view her as the heroine is dependent on a number of personal biases that we have not the time or space to get into here — is a successful businesswoman named "Marlene." Marlene has made herself into a success in the masculine world of business by suppressing her gender and her individuality. She has avoided any permanent commitments such as marriage and parenthood — and when she relaxed her vigilance to the point of conceiving and giving birth to an illegitimate child, she promptly passed off the baby into the care of her sister, providing only financial support thereafter.

A successful career was her only goal, and she has achieved it with rather spectacular completeness. She has not, however, made herself happy, or content, or emotionally comfortable — I guess you would have to say "naturally," since if everything were peachy with her, then there wouldn't be much of a drama, would there?

Marlene has reached a point in her career where, if she cannot let down her guard completely, she can at least take a deep breath or two, and a glance or two over her shoulder to see how far she has gotten herself. The immediate occasion is a dinner celebrating her promotion to a height hitherto only scaled by men.

Top Girls is sensationally good theater — the first scene, in which Marlene confronts and interviews a number of historically successful women, is a tour de force of the highest order — and yet, the questions raised by Churchill's play are of much wider application than are suggested by Marlene's crisis. After all, it's not just business. Any woman who aspires to be something other than a wife-and-mother — be it CEO of General Motors, a senator from Nebraska, a novelist or painter or composer, a first-grade teacher, a television repair person or a police officer — is taking on a role cast for someone else. She must sacrifice much of the individual personality she has developed; she must adopt the generic.

Men don't face anything like this. Unless a man decides to be a nurse or a house cleaner, he is rarely required to change the gender of most of his attitudes.

One thing: Top Girls is advertised as being "set in the early years of the Thatcher government," as if Churchill wrote an historical play. She did not. Top Girls took the English stage in 1982, the third of Margaret Thatcher's 11 years as prime minister of the United Kingdom. As far as the majority of the issues it raises are concerned, Top Girls is set "in the present day."

Top Girls will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 12-16 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16 in the UCSB Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $13 for students, seniors, and UCSB faculty-staff-alumni. They are available by phone at 805.893.7221 and online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 