Boys Soccer

Top High School Boys Soccer Teams in Town for College Cup Showcase

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2018 | 8:12 a.m.

The final four teams in NCAA Division 1 men’s college soccer are being joined in Santa Barbara by several strong high school boys soccer teams this weekend for a big competition.

The College Cup High School Showcase will be contested at fields throughout the area on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s games will be held before the NCAA College Cup semifinals at UCSB’s Harder Stadium, so the high school players and their families can attend the matches between Michigan State and Akron at 5 p.m., and Maryland vs. Indiana at 7:45 p.m.

The Showcase features Arizona 6A State Champion Desert Christian and runner-up Brophy Prep, CIF North Coast Section and Northern Regional Champion St. Ignatius of San Francisco, North Coast perennial power Bellarmine Prep of San Jose, San Diego Section Open Division Champion San Marcos and Bakersfield-Golden Valley of the Central Section.

CIF-Southern Section Division 1 powers Loyola, Santa Margarita, San Clemente, Servite, Harvard Westlake and Palos Verdes are entered.

Perennial power Santa Barbara, the defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion and currently No. 1-ranked, and defending Division 6 section and Division 5 regional champion Carpinteria lead the local participants.

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca, Cate, Santa Ynez and Santa Maria are all competing.

The games will be played at San Marcos, Cate, Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca, Bishop Diego, Girsh Park, the UCSB RecCen fields and at Westmont’s Thorrington Field on Friday only.

The matches at Westmont pit Servite against Brophy Prep at 12:30 p.m. and Loyola against St. Ignatius at 2 p.m.

Also on Friday, Santa Barbara plays De La Salle at the UCSB RecCen Field 4 at 12:30; DP faces Harvard Westlake at Girsh Park at 12:30 and San Marcos hosts Warren at 2 p.m.

Here is the complete schedule:

College Cup High School Sho... by on Scribd

