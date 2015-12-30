Top Local Chefs to Compete for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Master Chef Title

Advice

For the second year in a row, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation will host Master Chef Santa Barbara, where four top local chefs will compete in a Chopped-style cooking competition at Santa Barbara Public Market’s The Kitchen Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, from 3:30-7 p.m.

This year, Chef Dario Furlati of Ca’ Dario, Chef Alvaro Castellanos Rojas of Milk 'n Honey, Chef Mossin Sugich of Santa Barbara Yacht Club and Chef Ruben Perez of The Black Sheep will have one hour each to prep, cook and serve their most creative recipes from a basket of unknown ingredients.

VIP guests will vote for their favorite recipe, along with a panel of food experts including Chef Michael Blackwell of Montecito Country Club, last year’s Master Chef People’s Choice winner; Chef Randy Bublitz, department chair of the School of Culinary Art and Hotel Management at SBCC; and Chef Justin West of Julienne.

Chef Edie Robertson of Food Network’s Extreme Chef will guide guests through the tasting notes and flavors of the entries as well as dish out witty commentary.

Wine pairings will be generously offered by advanced sommelier, Michelle Fano, from Napa, Calif.

Generously donated and provided for guests are signature cocktails by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Crudo Bar; appetizers by Julienne and Wildwood Kitchen, Scarlett Begonia, Sama Sama, Toma Restaurant & Bar; appetizers and desserts from the Santa Barbara Public Market purveyors including Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Enjoy Cupcakes, Foragers Pantry, Green Star Coffee and il Fustino Oils and Vinegars; and the use of the “The Kitchen” venue by Marge Cafarelli of the Santa Barbara Public Market.

VIP tickets are $150 each and general admission tickets are $65 each. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets to this exciting and unique experience, contact Shelby Thomas, special events director, at 805.962.7466 or [email protected].

To see clips from last year’s competition, please visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

“We are proud to have developed this intimate event that has so quickly become popular," Lindsey Leonard, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s executive director. "It is exciting to galvanize the culinary community in support of our mission of helping families that have a child with cancer. We are grateful to all of the chefs and restaurants that dedicate their support and time to ensuring our guests will have a memorable dining experience while simultaneously furthering our mission.”

All proceeds from this event will benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Services are providing to families that have a child diagnosed with cancer up to age 18 and continue until they reach 21 years of age. In 2015, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided services to more than 650 individuals.

To learn more about how you can get involved with helping children with cancer or to make a donation, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 805.962.7466.

— Carol Hirashima is the creative director at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.