Girls Volleyball

Top-ranked Laguna Blanca Rolls Past Cate

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2016 | 9:35 p.m.

Laurel Kujan and Caylin Zimmerman led a balance attack, sparking top-ranked Laguna Blanca to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over visiting Cate in a non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Kujan led the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 leaders  (15-1) with 11 kills and Zimmerman had 10 with a .364 hitting percentage. Natalie McCaffery put down 4 kills in 5 attempts and setter Kelly Bickett handed out 34 assists, had 12 digs and 4 aces.

"We played pretty well today," Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly said. "Our transition defense was solid as we were able to get our middles some quality swings. Julia Fay (7 kills) continues to impress in the middle hitting a number of different sets."

Delaney Mayfield paced Cate with 7 kills, middle hitter Katie Browne hit .429, Ciana Smiley had 3 blocks and libero Grace Blankenhorn played a solid match.

"We played very well against a very strong team," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "Laguna is talented and you need to bring your A-game 100 percent of the time. We didn’t bring enough of our A-game to win but we still hung close. It was a loss, but the match will get us ready for the second round of league."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

