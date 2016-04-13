Top-Ranked Peninsula Has Too Much Firepower for Santa Barbara

Tennis

The level of tennis was high when Santa Barbara High and top-ranked Peninsula faced off on Wednesday at the Dons' courts.

Peninsula, however, had too much firepower and defeated the Dons, 13-5, in a non-league match.

"Peninsula is ranked No. 1 in CIF Division 1 and was just too strong for the Dons," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "There was high level tennis on every court and I am proud of how we competed against them. We were not intimidated. They were just a bit better than us."

Santa Barbara got strong play from two of its doubles teams. Jackson Powell-Logan Lender, and Taggart Mills-Tyler Greenwald each won two sets. Harry DeBoer won the lone singles sets for the Dons.

"Our doubles won 4 out of 9 sets and we narrowly lost a set 7-6, so we were basically even with them," Tebbe said. "Their singles was just too strong as Peninsula has three highly ranked players."

The tough week continues for the Dons (10-3) on Thursday as they play San Marcos in a Channel League match. Fifth-ranked Mira Costa visits on Saturday.

Santa Barbara box score

Singles:

Harry DeBoer 1-2

Mike Chung 0-2

Spencer Ekola 0-3

Mike Kelly 0-1

Doubles:

Jackson Powell / Logan Lender 2-1

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 2-1

Taylor Kleine / Noah Ostovany 0-2

Isaac Kershner / Noah Ostovany 0-1

