Tennis

Top-Ranked Peninsula Has Too Much Firepower for Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 13, 2016 | 6:49 p.m.

The level of tennis was high when Santa Barbara High and top-ranked Peninsula faced off on Wednesday at the Dons' courts.

Peninsula, however, had too much firepower and defeated the Dons, 13-5, in a non-league match.

"Peninsula is ranked No. 1 in CIF Division 1  and was just too strong for the Dons," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "There was high level tennis on every court and I am proud of how we competed against them.  We were not intimidated.  They were just a bit better than us."

Santa Barbara got strong play from two of its doubles teams. Jackson Powell-Logan Lender, and Taggart Mills-Tyler Greenwald each won two sets. Harry DeBoer won the lone singles sets for the Dons.

"Our doubles won 4 out of 9 sets and we narrowly lost a set 7-6, so we were basically even with them," Tebbe said. "Their singles was just too strong as Peninsula has three highly ranked players."

The tough week continues for the Dons (10-3) on Thursday as they play San Marcos in a Channel League match. Fifth-ranked Mira Costa visits on Saturday.

Santa Barbara box score
Singles:
Harry DeBoer 1-2
Mike Chung 0-2
Spencer Ekola 0-3
Mike Kelly 0-1
Doubles:
Jackson Powell / Logan Lender 2-1
Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 2-1
Taylor Kleine / Noah Ostovany 0-2
Isaac Kershner / Noah Ostovany 0-1

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

