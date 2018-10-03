Top-Ranked SBCC Water Polo Crushes Citrus

Water Polo

Emma Fraser collected six goals and three steals in the first half on Wednesday night as No. 1 SBCC cruised past Citrus 17-4 in a WSC women’s water polo match at San Marcos High.

Santa Barbara won its fourth straight game to improve to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in conference. Citrus is 3-8 and 2-1.

SBCC is 5-1 at home this year and 24-1 all-time in five years.

The defending state champion Vaqueros led 10-0 at the half and 11-2 after three quarters. SBCC was 5-for-5 on power plays.

Meagan Mckillican added three goals and two steals. The Vaqueros tied their season high by scoring 17 goals for the fourth time. SBCC is third in the state, averaging 13.1 goals per game.

Fraser is No. 1 in the state with 76 goals and she’s 22 ahead of No. 2 Sabrina Esteves of West Valley.

The Vaqueros will travel to Santa Monica for another WSC game on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

