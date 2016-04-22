Top seeds Mira Costa, Loyola Advance to Karch Kiraly semifinals

Boys Volleyball

Burroughs of Burbank played steadier down the stretch in sets and defeated host Santa Barbara to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym.

Burroughs beat the Dons in four sets to get a shot at top-seeded Mira Costa in one semifinal match at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Mira Costa beat the San Marcos JV and Simi Valley on Friday to make the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded and defending champion Loyola takes on Central Section power Buchanan. Loyola knocked off Bishop Diego and West Ranch in the first two rounds, while Buchanan defeated Ventura and West Ranch.

The local teams had a tough first day, San Marcos lost to Burroughs and Dos Pueblos was outlasted by West Ranch in the first round.