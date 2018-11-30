Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Top Senior Water Polo Players Competing in Iain McPherson All-Star Game at Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 30, 2018 | 12:45 p.m.

Many of the top senior boys water polo players from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties will be competing in the Iain McPherson Tri-County Water Polo All-Star game on Saturday at Dos Pueblos.

It will be a North vs. South contest at 5:30 p.m. 

The Santa Barbara area players on the North team include Julian Bacon of Santa Barbara High, Jams Oriskovich, Kellen Radtkey and Trevor Ricci of San Marcos and Kyle Faison and Wyatt Meckelborg of Dos Pueblos.

From North Santa Barbara County are Keller Haws of Santa Ynez and Layne Porter, Trey Watkins and Ryan Lucas of Righetti.

San Luis Obispo is represented by SLO High players Jacob Vombaum, Mark Erbstoesser and Kiran Heidler.

The players from the South include Zander Zemliak, Ethan Koch of Agoura; Drake Moody, Carlos Lugo of Rio Mesa; Makoa Gutierrez, Aaron Payan of Ventura; Nathan Jensen, Lewis Baron and Julian Mora of Malibu; Tristan Hicks of Oaks Christian and Connor Settem of Moorpark.

The coaches are Jake Kalkowski of Santa Ynez for the North and Mike Mulligan of Malibu for the South.

Game organizers are asking for a $5 donation to cover the cost of commemorative shirts for the players.

