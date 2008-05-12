Top Young Musicians Set to Take Granada’s Center Stage

{mosimage}
The Granada Music & Arts Conservatory will present the 22nd annual Young Soloists Showcase, sponsored by SAGE Publications, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Granada. Nine musically gifted local students have earned the distinction of performing as soloists with a professional orchestra.
The Young Soloists Showcase has a long tradition, as does Granada Music & Arts Conservatory director Lana Bodnar’s legendary program. Young local students who study at the conservatory each Saturday audition for a chance to perform with a professional orchestra, this year conducted by William Prinzing, music director of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras. Only a handful of musicians are selected to perform at this annual concert, considered one of the conservatory’s highest honors and privileges.
“I am so proud of them," Bodnar said. "They are all amazing, and I know they will all go on to have wonderful musical careers."
This year’s performers range in age from 12 to 18 and will perform pieces by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Grieg, Bruch, Beethoven, Chaminade, DeBeriot and J.C. Bach.
Tickets are $25, or $10 for students, and are available via the Granada box office at 805.899.2222.
Performers from Santa Barbara are Ellen Feldman, piano, Dos Pueblos High School, performing Grieg concerto in A Minor; Sio Tepper, piano, Santa Barbara High School, performing Rachmaninoff Piano concerto No. 1; Susanna Vinogradski, violin, high school senior but taking her classes at Santa Barbara City College, performing DeBeriot Scene de Ballet.
Performers from Goleta are Anna Corcoran, violin, Dos Pueblos High School, playing Bruch, Concerto No. 2 in D minor; Do-Hee Jeong, flute, Dos Pueblos High School, going to UC Berkeley this fall, performing Chaminade Concertino in D Major Opus 107; Camille Miller, violin, Goleta Valley Junior High, performing Mozart Concerto in D Major; Paul Schiess, cello, La Colina Middle School, performing Bach C Minor; Michael Sikich, piano, home-schooled, performing Beethoven No. 1 in C Major; and Sophia Zheng, piano, Mountain View School, performing Mozart K414 in A Major.
Support for The Granada Music & Arts Conservatory comes from the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation in honor of Lincoln Dellar; from the Organizational Development Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; from the Bank of America Foundation; and from donors and patrons. The conservatory is a program of the Jurkowitz Center at The Granada.
Vince Coronado is the Granada‘s marketing director.
