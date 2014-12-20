Toppled Trailer Spills Hay Near Vandenberg Air Force Base Gate

A trailer loaded with hay overturned on Highway 1 while making a left turn in front of the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The overturned vehicle was part of a double-trailer rig carrying hay bales, according to CHP emergency dispatch reports.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m., and traffic reportedly was detoured around the resulting mess for a short time, the CHP said.

A Caltrans crew was called out to clean up the spilled hay.

The driver reportedly was not injured in the wreck.

Additional details were not immediately available.

