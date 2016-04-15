Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Toppled Tree Downs Power Lines in Mission Canyon Near Santa Barbara

Fallen oak on Tunnell Road limits access to residences in the area and popular Tunnel Trail

An oak tree toppled on Tunnel Road in Mission Canyon Friday afternoon, damaging power lines and limiting access to residences in the area and the popular Tunnel Trail.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 15, 2016 | 5:35 p.m.

A large oak tree toppled over along Tunnel Road in Mission Canyon Friday afternoon, dragging down power lines and limiting access to homes and the popular Tunnel Trail.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. on Tunnel Road between Mission Canyon Road and Montrose Place, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“It’s going to be an extensive operation to remove,” Zaniboni said.

Southern California Edison Co. crews were on scene attending to the live power lines and removing the downed tree.

A small fire, sparked by the electrical lines, broke out shortly after the tree fell, but it went out by itself, Zaniboni said.

Some customers in the Mission Canyon area lost power due to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

