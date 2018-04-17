Topsy-Turvy Bishop Diego Contest Ends in 21-11 Loss to Malibu

Bishop Diego dropped a wild 21-11 softball game against Malibu, as both teams combined for 17 hits.
Miranda Alvarez batted 2-for-4 and pitched well in her six innings.
"Our mental errors continue to hurt us, but we had small successes that we will continue to build on," coach John Ceriale said.
Bishop Diego visits Nordhoff next on Thursday.
