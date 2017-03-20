Toro Canyon Roadway Reopened After Closure Due to Vehicle Rollover

Highway 192 in the Toro Canyon area was reopened at 1:50 p.m. Monday after a closure following a morning rollover vehicle accident.

A high-pressure natural gas line and a 2-inch water pipeline were broken in the truck rollover, which was reported at 7:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Toro Canyon Road, near Highway 192, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

A construction truck was driving up Toro Canyon Road and for unknown reasons, it went off the road and "clipped a natural gas line and a water line, and the truck overturned," Battalion Chief Jim Rampton said.

In addition to the leaking gas and water lines, the truck leaked about 10 gallons of fuel onto the roadway, Rampton said.

One of the truck's two occupants was injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance, he added.

Caltrans closed down Highway 192 between Ortega Ridge Road, near Summerland, and Foothill Road in Toro Canyon for several hours during the clean-up, and set up a detour in the area.

The California Highway Patrol, ​Montecito Water District and Southern California Gas Company crews responded to the scene, as did the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Though the roadway was reopened to traffic, there will likely be construction in the area for a while as the utility companies replace their broken lines, Rampton noted Monday afternoon.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.