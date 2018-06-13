Torrance Man Faces Multiple Charges After Evading Arrest in New Cuyama

A Torrance man faces multiple charges after an incident that began as a wrong-way driver on Highway 166, and allegedly involved him violently resisting arrest, attempting to steal a patrol vehicle and kicking a police dog, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's Sgt. Brad Welch.

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the New Cuyama Substation responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 166, Welch said.

They found the vehicle near the center of town, where the driver initially stopped and later sped away while recklessly evading deputies on Highway 166, Welch added.

The man drove off the highway into a farm field near the 1800 block of Highway 166, causing his vehicle to become disabled,

The suspect, identified as Louis Lovallo, 20, of Torrance, ran away and attempted to steal a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle with force, damaging the vehicle.

A K-9 deputy and other colleagues from the Santa Maria substation as well as Kern County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene, where they established a perimeter and located Lovallo hiding nearby.

“He violently resisted arrest and assaulted the police dog, but was ultimately subdued by deputies and arrested,” Welch said.

Two sheriff’s deputies suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

“Due to mechanical issues and Lovallo’s actions in the brush, his vehicle caught fire and later became fully engulfed,” Welch added.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and quickly knocked down the fire to keep it from causing any additional damage.

After being medically assessed at Marian Regional Medical Center, Lovallo was transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, felony evading a peace officer, resisting arrest with force, attempted carjacking, attempted vehicle theft, vandalism, trespassing, assaulting a police dog and driving without a license, the Sheriff’s Department said.

His bail was set at $75,000, Welch added.

