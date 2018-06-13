Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Torrance Man Faces Multiple Charges After Evading Arrest in New Cuyama

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 23, 2018 | 1:44 p.m.
Louis Lovallo Click to view larger
Louis Lovallo

A Torrance man faces multiple charges after an incident that began as a wrong-way driver on Highway 166, and allegedly involved him violently resisting arrest, attempting to steal a patrol vehicle and kicking a police dog, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's Sgt. Brad Welch.

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the New Cuyama Substation responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 166, Welch said. 

They found the vehicle near the center of town, where the driver initially stopped and later sped away while recklessly evading deputies on Highway 166, Welch added.

The man drove off the highway into a farm field near the 1800 block of Highway 166, causing his vehicle to become disabled, 

The suspect, identified as Louis Lovallo, 20, of Torrance, ran away and attempted to steal a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle with force, damaging the vehicle. 

A K-9 deputy and other colleagues from the Santa Maria substation as well as Kern County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene, where they established a perimeter and located Lovallo hiding nearby. 

“He violently resisted arrest and assaulted the police dog, but was ultimately subdued by deputies and arrested,” Welch said.

Two sheriff’s deputies suffered minor injuries during the struggle. 

“Due to mechanical issues and Lovallo’s actions in the brush, his vehicle caught fire and later became fully engulfed,” Welch added.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and quickly knocked down the fire to keep it from causing any additional damage. 

After being medically assessed at Marian Regional Medical Center, Lovallo was transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, felony evading a peace officer, resisting arrest with force, attempted carjacking, attempted vehicle theft, vandalism, trespassing, assaulting a police dog and driving without a license, the Sheriff’s Department said.

His bail was set at $75,000, Welch added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 