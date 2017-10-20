Torrey Pines, Archbishop Mitty Stay on Collision Course at TOC

Girls Volleyball

Top-seeded Torrey Pines got pushed by Mira Costa but managed to hold off the Mustangs and reach the semifinals of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions girls volleyball competition at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Falcons will play Corona del Mar in one semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Second-seeded Archbishop Mitty faces Cathedral Catholic in the other semifinal at 10:45.

The winners meet for the championship at 6:15 p.m.

Torrey Pines had to dig deep to defeat Mira Costa, 26-24, 13-25, 25-18, 27-25. Earlier, the Falcons whipped Newport Harbor in three sets.

Corona del Mar knocked off Presentation and Ventura to reach the semifinals.

Mitty had its way with Rancho Cucamonga in the quarterfinals, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

Cathedral Catholic swept both Santa Barbara and Vista Murrieta.

Santa Barbara later lost to Westview in five sets.