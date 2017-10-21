Torrey Pines Captures Tournament of Champions Volleyball

College Volleyball

Torrey Pines took down Archbishop Mitty in three sets to capture the title at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Falcons won 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 against the defending CIF Open Division State Champions and 13-time state winners.

Torrey Pines was led by setter Kiara McNulty, who was named the tournament MVP.

It was the second major tournament title for the Falcons, who won the California Challenge in September. It also was their second win against Mitty this season.

Locally, San Marcos won its last two matches to finished 2-2 in the tournament.

The Royals lost to Mira Costa and Newport Harbor on the first day and bounced back to defeat Presentation in five sets (18-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 15-5), and Santa Barbara in three (25-13, 25-20, 25-15).

Sierra Palladino put away 13 kills to lead the Channel League champions, Ellie Gamberdella had 11 kills, Bella Johnson added eight in the win over Presentation.

Against Santa Barbara, middles Kristine Fimlaid had 11 kills and five blocks and Molly Kirkbride had five kills and four blocks. Johnson supplied seven kills as the opposite hitter.