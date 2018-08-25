Sunday, August 26 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Torrey Pines Repeats as Winner of Santa Barbara Tournament Champions

Emily Fitzner of Torrey Pines Click to view larger
Emily Fitzner of Torrey Pines hits over Marymount blockers during the title match at the Tournament of Champions. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2018 | 8:03 p.m.

Top-seeded Torrey Pines battled back from tough 31-29 loss in third set and won the next two sets to defeat No. 2 seed Marymount of L.A. for its second title at the Santa Barbara girls volleyball Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

The Falcons won the match by the scores of 14-25, 25-18, 29-31, 25-18, 15-12.

Torrey Pines came into the tournament ranked fifth in the nation in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings while Marymount was 14th. 

In the semifinals, the Falcons beat Temecula-Great Oak in four sets and Marymount swept St. Francis of Mountain View.

Great Oak defeated St. Francis for third place; Ventura knocked off Arroyo Grande for fifth; Presentation beat Foothill Tech for seventh and Rancho Cucamonga defeated Newport Harbor for the consolation title.

For the local teams, Santa Barbara finished 12th, San Marcos 14th and Dos Pueblos 15th.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 