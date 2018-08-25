Torrey Pines Repeats as Winner of Santa Barbara Tournament Champions

Girls Volleyball

Top-seeded Torrey Pines battled back from tough 31-29 loss in third set and won the next two sets to defeat No. 2 seed Marymount of L.A. for its second title at the Santa Barbara girls volleyball Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

The Falcons won the match by the scores of 14-25, 25-18, 29-31, 25-18, 15-12.

Torrey Pines came into the tournament ranked fifth in the nation in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings while Marymount was 14th.

In the semifinals, the Falcons beat Temecula-Great Oak in four sets and Marymount swept St. Francis of Mountain View.

Great Oak defeated St. Francis for third place; Ventura knocked off Arroyo Grande for fifth; Presentation beat Foothill Tech for seventh and Rancho Cucamonga defeated Newport Harbor for the consolation title.

For the local teams, Santa Barbara finished 12th, San Marcos 14th and Dos Pueblos 15th.