Torrey Pines Returns Earlier to Defend Volleyball Tournament of Champions Title

Girls Volleyball

The Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions for girls volleyball has changed from a fall to a summer event. But the change in seasons hasn’t impacted the quality of the competition.

Powerhouse programs Torrey Pines and Marymount of Los Angeles lead a 16-team field that will play best-of-five matches Friday and Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The tournament traditionally has been held in late October, just before the start of the CIF playoffs. But with competition dates moved up and the regular season ending in October due to the state playoffs, Santa Barbara scrambled to find an open weekend to keep the tournament going.

Despite the earlier start, strong teams were able to adjust their schedules and enter the tournament. The top teams include Presentation High of San Jose, a traditionally strong program from the CIF Central Coast Section; Rancho Cucamonga, a Southern Section Division 1-2 Watch List team; Great Oak, a strong athletic school from Temecula; Newport Harbor, a perennial volleyball power; Hart, a Division 3 Watch List team; Valencia, another tradition power in the Southern Section.

Rounding out the field are Ventura, Foothill Tech, Los Osos, Upland, Arroyo Grande and locals San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and host Santa Barbara.

Torrey Pines returns to defend its championship. The Falcons defeated Archbishop Mitty in last October’s final.

While Torrey Pines lost most of its starters from a team that went 34-4 and lost in the CIF regional finals to Mater Dei in five sets last year, it’s the type of program that reloads.

The Falcons are ranked seventh in a MaxPreps’ national poll. They return 6-foot hitters Emily Fitzner, Trinity Durfee and Kendra Ham, a Cal Poly commit.

Second-seeded Marymount is ranked fifth in the MaxPreps poll. The Sailors are loaded, with seven major contributors returning from a team that went 31-9. They include UCLA commit Devon Newberry, Camryn Carfino (Colgate commit) and 6-foot-5 setter Grace Frohling (University of San Diego commit)

The comment on Marymount in the MaxPreps national poll said: "… Marymount opening at No. 5 might be too low. Athleticism will be noticed all over the court.”

Tournament action begins at 11 a.m., with Santa Barbara playing Torrey Pines; Dos Pueblos opens against Presentation at 12:45 p.m. and San Marcos faces Foothill Tech at 2:30 p.m. Marymount takes on Upland at 4:15 p.m.

The second round of matches are at 6 p.m. and 7:45.

On Saturday, the semifinals are scheduled at 10:45 a.m., and the championship is at 6:15 p.m.

