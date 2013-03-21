Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Torture Alleged in Killing Believed to Be Gang-Related

Ramon Maldonado and Reyes Gonzales Jr. could face death penalty in slaying of Anthony Ibarra

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 21, 2013 | 12:22 a.m.

Two men suspected in a Santa Maria homicide appeared in court Wednesday to face charges that include torturing the victim during what Santa Barbara County prosecutors are calling a gang slaying.

Homicide victim Anthony Ibarra
Homicide victim Anthony Ibarra

Ramon Maldonado, 37, of Santa Maria and Reyes Gonzales Jr., 42, of Guadalupe face first-degree murder charges in the death of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria, according to the criminal complaint filed against them.

Both could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, according to prosecutors.

Ibarra, who was killed sometime Sunday or Monday, was found dead Tuesday inside a rental truck parked in an Orcutt residential neighborhood.

“The murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture,” according to the complaint, which also alleges that Maldonado and Gonzales are members of the Sureno gang, “and that the murder was carried out to further the activities of the criminal street gang.”

Neither police nor prosecutors have offered a possible motive for the killing.

The investigation began Monday evening, when officers were called to the 1100 block of Donovan Road near Blosser Road after a citizen reported a “possible violent crime” had taken place at a residence there, according to Santa Maria police.

No body was found at that time, and the investigation continued into Tuesday morning, when Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel located the vehicle believed to be involved — a U-Haul truck — on Los Padres Street in Orcutt.

Maldonado and two alleged accomplices — Carmen Cardenas, 28, and Pedro Torres, 54 — were arrested shortly after the truck was found.

Gonzales was taken into custody later in the day on a parole violation, and subsequently was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in connection with Ibarra’s killing.

Cardenas and Torres are accused of being accessories after the fact — knowing that a murder had been committed, and harboring, concealing and aiding those responsible. They also are charged with committing crimes for the benefit of the same street gang.

In addition, Maldonado, Gonzales and Torres face allegations that they have numerous prior felony convictions, including burglary, forgery, resisting arrest, domestic violence, auto theft and drug charges relating to methamphetamine and narcotics sales.

The three defendants, who appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday, did not enter pleas, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

They are due back in court on Friday, Bramsen said, adding that no decision has been made about what punishment to pursue against Maldonado and Gonzales.

“We have not made any decisions regarding the death penalty and probably will not for a while,” Bramsen said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 