Total Lunar Eclipse Set for Early Wednesday

Second similar celestial event should be especially visible along the Pacific Ocean

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 6, 2014

Santa Barbara County residents will get their second glimpse of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday with the return of the celestial event often referred to as a “blood moon.”

That term is a bit hyped up, but essentially accurate, since the light from sunsets and sunrises across the Earth will reflect a red hue on the moon as it passes between the planet and the sun, according to Chuck McPartlin, outreach coordinator of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.

“It sounds kind of sinister, but it really isn’t,” McPartlin told Noozhawk.

The total lunar eclipse starts about 2 a.m. Wednesday, but the Westmont College Observatory will open at 1 a.m. when the eclipse starts to take shape, he said.

A total lunar eclipse occurs the night of a full moon when the Earth is aligned almost exactly in the middle of the sun and moon.

The event will be the second of four consecutive total lunar eclipses in 2014 and 2015, and will best be seen from the Pacific Ocean and bordering regions, according to NASA officials.

The first total lunar eclipse of 2014 occurred April 15, when 500 people visited the Westmont Observatory to catch a glimpse throughout the evening, McPartlin said.

“We lucked out at Westmont in April,” he said, noting the marine layer that limited visibility in some areas, but not up in the hills.

NASA experts expect the moon to appear 5.3 percent larger than it did in April, but McPartlin said most people won’t notice a difference.

He said the lunar eclipse will become total at 3:25 a.m. and last about an hour, with partial phases occurring until just after 5:30 a.m.

Cloud cover should be limited early Wednesday, although the marine layer could foil views again.

“Marine layer is always a wild card,” McPartlin said. “We’ll have telescopes on hand, but really you don’t need one.”

