Total Lunar Eclipse Throws Shade on Super Blood Wolf Moon

Annual celestial alignment of sun, Earth and moon also pulls rank with high king tides pounding Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

The wolf moon, the first full moon of the year, rises above clouds blanketing the top of the Santa Ynez Mountains on Sunday evening. (Mike Eliason photo)

The phases of Sunday’s super blood wolf moon as it passed through the rare total lunar eclipse. (Mike Eliason composite photo)

The super blood wolf moon glows in the sky over Santa Barbara during Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. (Mike Eliason photo)

Thanks to mostly clear skies, Santa Barbara County was treated to a dramatic total lunar eclipse Sunday night, the literal high light of a weekend that included a super blood wolf moon and the strongest ocean tides of the year.

The full moon that rose Sunday evening was known as a wolf moon, or a perigee moon. Not only was it the first full moon of the year, it appeared larger than normal because it was 6 percent closer to the Earth — about 222,000 miles — and 14 percent brighter.

The eclipse began at 7:33 p.m. when the moon’s eastern edge started slipping into the Earth’s dark inner shadow. By 8:41 p.m., it was totally eclipsed.

When the moon passes behind the Earth during a lunar eclipse, it often turns red, prompting the blood moon description.

“This color occurs because sunlight passing through our atmosphere is reddened and bent inward toward the darkened surface of the totally eclipsed moon,” according to Noozhawk astronomy columnist Dennis Mammana.

“A totally eclipsed moon can range from bright orange to practically invisible.”

Although interrupted on the South Coast by periodic clouds, the total eclipse lasted until 9:43 p.m, when the moon’s eastern edge emerged into sunlight again. By 10:50 p.m., all traces were gone.

Although partial lunar and solar eclipses are not uncommon, the next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until May 2021.

The increased gravitational pull from the annual astronomical alignment of the sun, Earth and moon churns up the strongest tides of the year, known as king or spring tides.

The South Coast has been experiencing elevated surf from king tides over the last few days, but the National Weather Service said the higher tides are expected to peak Monday with a high of about 7 feet around 9 a.m.

(Pamela Dunn / Noozhawk video)