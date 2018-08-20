Touch-A-Truck Benefit Does Heavy Lifting for PEP Fundraising

Postpartum Education for Parents' (PEP) 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the West Campus parking lots of Santa Barbara City College.

Touch-A-Truck is a family event where kids of all ages can safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public-safety vehicles, and interact with the men and women who protect, serve and work to build the community.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Kona Ice, SB Mobile Café and Fernando’s Churros. The event includes community vendors and exhibitors, as well as entertainment and activities like face-painting and bounce houses.

Touch-A-Truck serves as PEP’s primary annual fundraiser and presents a unique opportunity to show support for PEP.

Tickets can be purchased at the Touch-A-Truck website www.sbpep.org/tat. Families are urged to buy tickets online during the limited presale.

Touch-A-Truck admission is $20 per family and $5 per individual during the presale; $25 per family, $8 per individual on event day. Admission is free for children under age 2.

All proceeds from Touch-A-Truck go to support PEP’s core services to the community. Sponsorship packages are available to further support PEP. For a $20 Sponsor-A-Family donation, PEP will provide admission for a local family in need.

Individuals or families can also become a Big Wheel Sponsor for a $100 donation, which includes family admission, an event merchandise package, a Sponsor-A-Family donation, and name included on a customized Big Wheel displayed at the event.

The success of Touch-A-Truck is dependent on the continued support of community sponsors and truck providers.

PEP thanks its major event sponsors this year: Crane Country Day, SB Mobile Café, First Five of Santa Barbara, DeBritton Aviation, Sunny Smiles, The Learning Den Preschool, Mattress Mike, and Cathedral Oaks Athletic Center.

Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact the event sponsorship lead at [email protected] Additional sponsorship information and current sponsorship package are available at www.sbpep.org/pep-events/sponsorship.

For more information about the event, visit www.sbpep.org/tat.

PEP is a local all-volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Started in 1977, PEP’s mission is to support growing families in the Santa Barbara area with opportunities for education, encouragement and social engagement.

PEP provides various services including:

» New Parent Groups: Free meetings and online social support during the postpartum period to establish a critical support network that fosters connections.

» PEP Warmline: Offers confidential one-on-one peer-led support, information and resource referrals.

» Support for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs): For parents who may be experiencing PMADs.

» Baby Basics (Infant Care & Behavioral Class): Provides information to new and expecting parents on topics such as infant sleeping, feeding, behavior, diapering, safety, postpartum adjustment and PMADs.

» Postpartum Outreach: Support and outreach to new parents to answer questions and connect them with local resources (if needed) PEP services are offered in English and Spanish.

For more information about PEP and the services offered visit www.sbpep.org.

— Stacey Milton for Postpartum Education for Parents.