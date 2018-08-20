Monday, August 20 , 2018, 9:21 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Touch-A-Truck Benefit Does Heavy Lifting for PEP Fundraising

By Stacey Milton for Postpartum Education for Parents | August 20, 2018 | 2:55 p.m.

Postpartum Education for Parents' (PEP) 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the West Campus parking lots of Santa Barbara City College.

Touch-A-Truck is a family event where kids of all ages can safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public-safety vehicles, and interact with the men and women who protect, serve and work to build the community.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Kona Ice, SB Mobile Café and Fernando’s Churros. The event includes community vendors and exhibitors, as well as entertainment and activities like face-painting and bounce houses.

Touch-A-Truck serves as PEP’s primary annual fundraiser and presents a unique opportunity to show support for PEP.

Tickets can be purchased at the Touch-A-Truck website www.sbpep.org/tat. Families are urged to buy tickets online during the limited presale.

Touch-A-Truck admission is $20 per family and $5 per individual during the presale; $25 per family, $8 per individual on event day. Admission is free for children under age 2.

All proceeds from Touch-A-Truck go to support PEP’s core services to the community. Sponsorship packages are available to further support PEP. For a $20 Sponsor-A-Family donation, PEP will provide admission for a local family in need.

Individuals or families can also become a Big Wheel Sponsor for a $100 donation, which includes family admission, an event merchandise package, a Sponsor-A-Family donation, and name included on a customized Big Wheel displayed at the event.

The success of Touch-A-Truck is dependent on the continued support of community sponsors and truck providers.

PEP thanks its major event sponsors this year: Crane Country Day, SB Mobile Café, First Five of Santa Barbara, DeBritton Aviation, Sunny Smiles, The Learning Den Preschool, Mattress Mike, and Cathedral Oaks Athletic Center.

Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact the event sponsorship lead at [email protected] Additional sponsorship information and current sponsorship package are available at www.sbpep.org/pep-events/sponsorship.

For more information about the event, visit www.sbpep.org/tat.

PEP is a local all-volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Started in 1977, PEP’s mission is to support growing families in the Santa Barbara area with opportunities for education, encouragement and social engagement.

PEP provides various services including:

» New Parent Groups: Free meetings and online social support during the postpartum period to establish a critical support network that fosters connections.
» PEP Warmline: Offers confidential one-on-one peer-led support, information and resource referrals.
» Support for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs): For parents who may be experiencing PMADs.  
» Baby Basics (Infant Care & Behavioral Class): Provides information to new and expecting parents on topics such as infant sleeping, feeding, behavior, diapering, safety, postpartum adjustment and PMADs.
» Postpartum Outreach: Support and outreach to new parents to answer questions and connect them with local resources (if needed) PEP services are offered in English and Spanish.

For more information about PEP and the services offered visit www.sbpep.org.

— Stacey Milton for Postpartum Education for Parents.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 