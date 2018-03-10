Tough 2nd Inning Bites San Marcos Against Alemany

Softball

Allie Fryklund allowed no earned runs in the start for the Royals

San Marcos softball rallied late but fell short on Saturday, losing 7-4 in a Simi Valley Manlet Tournament game to Bishop Alemany of the San Fernando Valley.

Savannah Tait hit two-for-three for the Royals, singling home Claire Early in the bottom of the third and scoring a run off an Allie Fryklund double in the sixth. Morgan Jensen followed with an RBI, scoring Fryklund to help keep the Royals in the hunt.

But Alemany scored four runs in the second inning on a walk, a single, a double and two errors to push the Royals into a hole they never climbed up from. Still, in three innings at the mound, Fryklund allowed just five hits and no earned runs.

The Royals (5-1, 1-0) picked up their first loss of the season. Their second game of the tournament, against Lompoc, was called after three innings due to rain. Tournament play may be rescheduled to continue next weekend.

