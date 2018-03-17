Tough St. Bonaventure Batters Stifle Carpinteria Baseball

Baseball

A "re-re-scheduled" Tri-Valley League game saw Carpinteria baseball fall short against St. Bonaventure, 6-2, on Saturday.

Toby Spach led the Warrior charge on offense with two hits and an RBI, but Carpinteria allowed 10 hits to just two of their own.

The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead, but their Irish luck ran out as the Seraphs tallied four runs in the second and extended their lead with runs in the 6th and 7th innings.

Warriors lefty ace Chase Mayer navigated a tough Seraph lineup until he met the pitch count limit with two outs in the sixth inning.

"Tricky to have your third and fourth games of the season come against the league favorite but we made some important steps forward," said Carpinteria coach Patrick Cooney.

He credited his players for making defense a focal point, behind the performances of Spach, Vance Keiser, Jacob Macias, Noah Nuno and Dom Sturdivan.

"The offense will catch up as we get more live at-bats and regular batting practice sessions," Cooney said

The Warriors (2-2, 0-2) face the Sharks of Malibu next week in games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.