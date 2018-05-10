Tough Three-Set Loss Ends Santa Barbara’s CIF Run

Boys Volleyball

Playing three sets down to the wire was not enough for Santa Barbara High boys volleyball, which ceded a second-round loss to Alemany on Thursday.

The Dons lost by scores of 25-20, 28-26, 25-22.

Santa Barbara had a chance to put away the second set but couldn't convert.

Will Rottman led the team with 15 kills and Ben Roach kept the Dons in the match late with 13 kills on .600 hitting percentage. Roach added six digs and two aces to his performance.

Dane Westwick put together 37 assists while playing with a shoulder injury. Middle blocker Parker Mees had four kills and Aiden Douglas had five.

Eight seniors will graduate in the off-season for the Dons, which coach Chad Arneson called a "special group."

For the season, Santa Barbara finished 22-8.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.