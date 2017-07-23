Towbes Group Taps Craig Minus as Vice President/Development

The Towbes Group (TGI) has promoted Craig Minus to vice president of development. In his new role on the senior management team, Minus will lead the development team in its efforts on the company’s existing and future development projects.

Minus has been a 10-year team member at TGI who started his relationship with the company as an intern.

Minus and his team will be tasked with project due diligence, consultant management, pre-construction design, entitlements, environmental analysis, sales and marketing and all necessary, and key steps before a project is handed to the construction team.

“For years, Craig Minus has worked on many of our most noteworthy projects in our portfolio from Ventura to Santa Maria. He continually contributes to our real estate development success,” said Craig Zimmerman, president.

“Craig Minus is the right person for this position because of his experience with development services, his skills as a manager and his understanding of The Towbes Group standards of quality,” Zimmerman said.

In addition to his dedication to The Towbes Group’s people and portfolio, Minus is an advocate for workforce housing through his efforts with the Coastal Housing Coalition where he serves as president of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining The Towbes Group, Minus worked in the urban planning field for other local entities including the city of Buellton, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, B3 Architects and Berkus Design Studio.

Pacific Coast Business Times named Minus to the 40 Under 40 list in 2009, and in 2014 he was honored with the Government Affairs Award by the Home Building Industry Association of the Central Coast, where he served as a board member.

He is a current member of the American Planning Association.

Minus has bachelors degrees in environmental studies and geography from UCSB, and a masters degree in city and regional planning from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Minus and his family live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Towbes Group, Inc., headquartered in Santa Barbara, is a real estate investment, development and property management company with more than 60 years of experience in the Tri-County area.

— Sam Carey for The Towbes Group.