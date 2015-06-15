Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Towbes Employee Grants Benefit Special Olympics, School on Wheels and Growing Grounds Farms

The Towbes Group hosted its semi-annual meeting last Tuesday and gave checks worth $2,500 to representatives of Special Olympics Santa Barbara, School on Wheels Ventura and Growing Grounds Farms Santa Maria.
By Sydney Gardner for The Towbes Group | June 15, 2015

The Towbes Group is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Employee Grants, bestowed upon three extraordinary local charities: Special Olympics Santa Barbara, School on Wheels Ventura and Growing Grounds Farms Santa Maria, awarding each charity $2,500.

Every year, The Towbes Group employees vote on a ballot of local nonprofits that they want to support every spring. Last Tuesday, June 9, The Towbes Group hosted its semi-annual meeting at the Goleta Valley Community Center and presented the Employee Grant recipients with their check and gave each recipient an opportunity to share what they do and how the grant will impact their mission.

“Philanthropy is a big part of our corporate culture at The Towbes Group; it’s a common thread in how we operate as a company, and a testament to the strength of our reputation in the communities and Mike Towbes’ influence on our values,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “We are committed to providing high-quality results with unmatched customer service, and celebrate an environment of mutual respect for our work and our community.”

The Towbes’ Employee Grants program supports community organizations to make an impact in four key areas: community and environmental stewardship, children’s health and well-being, education and enrichment, and adult health and well-being.

A dedicated volunteer Grant Committee comprised of Towbes team members from all facets of the company is responsible for overseeing the process, and charities are welcome to submit applications year round. The Grant Committee also goes beyond monetary support for local causes by organizing volunteer opportunities that employees can participate in.

The Towbes Group philanthropic mission continues with “Give Where You Live,” a private/public fundraising program focused on environmental sustainability and community support. “Give Where You Live” donates $25 to a local organization for every residential move-in at a Towbes community. Additionally, new residents receive a recycled, reusable grocery bag eliminating the use of 1,000 plastic bags over its lifetime. Designed and implemented by Towbes’ residential leasing staff, the “Give Where You Live” program encompasses all 14 of the multi-housing complexes (representing more than 2,300 rental units) the company owns and operates in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. This program has benefited local organizations including The Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria, Project Understanding in Ventura and Transition House in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about The Towbes Group and its philanthropic efforts, please click here. For information about Towbes Group Inc., please click here, email [email protected] or call 805.962.2121.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

